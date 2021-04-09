This is the first collaboration of Adidas with South Park and to do so they chose Towel for your new design that is soon to come out.

Some reports mention that unofficially they could be launched on April 20 for the celebration of the International Marijuana Day. In fact, media mention that Adidas has confirmed that this tennis model will be.

There is still no official announcement from Adidas to confirm that this model of South Park will come to Mexico, but thanks to the internet, we have had the opportunity to see how they work.

How do the South Park shoes work?

The store Mofongo Kicks share in a video in which we can see how the eyes of Towel They go from a white color to a red color and between closed, giving it its typical image of the series. This thanks to the iridescent effect of the fabric.

The kind of South Park to be used for this collaboration with South Park is he Campus 80 which will be predominantly purple. Some plush tennis shoes that resemble the typical fabric of a towel.

At the back of the two tabs we will find two phrases that he uses in South Park:

‘Don’t forget to bring a towel’ – Don’t forget to bring a towel (in Spanish, ‘sabana’ is usually used for marijuana wrapping)

‘I have no idea what’s going on’ – I have no idea what’s going on

Below these phrases, you will also have a compartment to store anything the size of a small coin.

Why could April 20 be the launch of this model?

The origin does not come from South Park, the celebration comes in California in 1971, in which 5 students from the preparatory San Rafael that met at 4:20 pm to smoke marijuana on the wall of the building. They ended up being called the ‘waldos‘and his smoking code’ 420 ‘.

According to one of them, in an interview with the TIME in 2017: ‘We were just guys smoking, wondering what we were doing there.’ Then the 420 code became popular outside of California all the way to a massive event on April 20 at 4:20 pm (4/20 at 4:20).

Flyer for mass event 420

According to Steve Bloom, reporter of High times: ‘They wanted people from all over the world to get together every year to smoke marijuana (…) Hence the idea of ​​the marijuana celebration that April 20 has become’ was born.

So, it would be a perfect opportunity to South Park Y Adidas.




