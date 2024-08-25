South Ostrobothnia | A rail bus and a car collided at a level crossing, the driver of the car to the hospital

South Ostrobothnia|The accident site is a so-called dark level crossing where there are no booms or warning lights.

Southern Ostrobothnia A level crossing accident occurred early Sunday evening in Alavudi, where a passenger car and a rail bus collided. The rescue service was alerted about the rail traffic accident a little before six thirty.

Firefighter on duty Santtu Lahma The Etelä Ostrobothnia rescue service says that the driver of the car was injured in the accident. According to him, the driver was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

According to Lahma, the car was completely damaged in the collision. According to preliminary information, there were at least no serious injuries to the passengers of the train. The rail bus stayed on its tracks during the collision, and the train was not significantly damaged.

Train service is currently suspended on the track section. Lahma estimates around six o’clock that the transfer of the railbus will take approximately one hour, while VR either drives or tows the train away from the accident site.

VR report to replace the H486 train that left Seinäjoki for Jyväskylä at 16:52 due to the accident with bus transportation between Alavude and Jyväskylä.

Lahma says that the accident site on Alavuden Sillintie is a so-called dark level crossing where there are no booms or warning lights.