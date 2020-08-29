South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov announced his decision to dismiss the government amid mass protests following the death of a suspect in the assassination attempt on Interior Minister Igor Naniev. It is reported by “Sputnik Ossetia”.

Bibilov accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister of the Republic Erik Pukhaev.

According to the presidential decree, Deputy Prime Minister Gennady Bekoev has been assigned temporary duties as head of government. Bibilov instructed the ministers to fulfill their duties until the completion of the formation of the new government.

In the evening of August 28, protests against the arbitrariness of the security forces began in Tskhinvali. Citizens outraged by the torture in the pre-trial detention center, which led to the death of a local resident, Inal Dzhabiev, who was detained on suspicion of attempted murder of Naniev. The protesters demanded the resignation of the government and the convocation of a session of parliament.

Law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case under the article on abuse of office. According to the authorities, security officials suspected of involvement in Dzhabiev’s death were detained. Naniev was dismissed from the post of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of South Ossetia.