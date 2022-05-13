Georgia’s foreign minister has previously said the referendum project is unacceptable.

From Georgia leader of the unilaterally secluded region of South Ossetia Anatoli Bibilov has announced that a referendum on Russia’s accession to Russia will be held on 17 July, the Bibilov regime website is told.

“Do you support the reunification of the Republic of South Ossetia with Russia?” the people are asked.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkalian has previously said that the referendum project cannot be approved.

A large number of UN member states, including the United States and European Union member states, consider the region part of Georgia. Of the UN member states, Russia has recognized the independence of South Ossetia. Georgia, on the other hand, has not recognized a separate region of South Ossetia.

