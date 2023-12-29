South of the Circle will be available free on GOG today, December 29th: the usual leaker billbil-kun reports it, hypothesizing that the promotion could start around 3.00 pm, Italian time.

As with the previous titles given away by CD Projekt RED platformalso in this case it is a way to draw attention to the GOG winter sales, which involve a large number of products and allow you to get some great deals.

Download South of the Circle for free it will be simple: as soon as the giveaway starts, on the GOG main page you will find the appropriate section with the “add to library” button: click on it, log in and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is complete.