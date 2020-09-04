The government allowed the resumption of flights with Dubai, Cairo and Male on a limited basis. So far, flights will be open only twice a week to the UAE and the Maldives and three times a week to Egypt. On behalf of the Russian side, the flights will be operated by Aeroflot. In the coming weeks, significant passenger traffic in these directions is not expected: the high season in the UAE and the Maldives begins in November. and direct flights to Egyptian seaside resorts are still closed, experts say. But even a limited resumption of flights will serve as a positive signal for the industry – the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) does not exclude an increase in the number of flights to these countries by the end of the year.

On September 3, the Russian government issued an order to resume flights to Cairo no more than three times a week, and to Dubai and Male no more than two times. The order did not specify which carriers were allowed to fly to these cities.

The document comes into force immediately after publication, the government’s press service told Izvestia. The maximum allowable number of flights per week is indicated for the carriers of each of the countries, added in the White House. Thus, in the UAE from Russia, taking into account the flights of Arab airlines, there will be four flights a week.

When communication with these countries will be resumed in full, the press service of the Cabinet did not say, noting that further decisions will be made in accordance with the epidemiological situation, based on the previously announced criteria and based on the principles of reciprocity.

Upon entry, tourists at the arrival airports will need to provide a negative PCR test for coronavirus: for Egypt, it must be done no more than 72 hours before entering the country, for the UAE and the Maldives – 96 hours. You also need to have an insurance policy that covers the cost of treatment for infection with COVID-19, stated on the website Tutu.ru.

At Dubai Airport, you will need to fill out a health declaration and quarantine form and hand them over to health officials. UAE guests will also have to install the COVID-19 DXB app, through which they can send an SOS signal when infected, and find hospital addresses.

International is not for everyone

Judging by the allocated quota, Aeroflot will be the only airline to fly to these countries so far. On September 3, the carrier announced the resumption of flights to Dubai from September 11 and to Cairo from September 9. The airline will fly to the UAE twice a week from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport on Fridays and Saturdays. To Egypt – three times a week. The dates of the resumption of flights to the Maldives have not yet been announced (direct flights there have been made by Aeroflot).

Ticket sales are also open. At 16:00 Moscow time on September 3, on the official website of the company, the price of a flight on the Moscow-Dubai route at a one-way flight without luggage was 22 thousand rubles, at an “Economy optimum” rate – 27 thousand rubles, “Economy maximum” – 35.3 thousand rubles. A ticket to Dubai at the “Business Optimum” rate cost 225.5 thousand rubles, “Business Maximum” – 244 thousand rubles. The flights will be operated on wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft (295-440 seats). This suggests that the company expects a relatively high workload in the current environment.

Prior to the pandemic, high demand was also recorded on the route: Aeroflot operated from two flights a day on Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 (402 seats).

Before the pandemic, Pobeda (low-cost airline Aeroflot), S7, Ural Airlines, charter airlines flew to Dubai.

At the time of publication, it was not known which foreign carriers would receive the right to fly from open countries to Russia.

S7 told Izvestia that the company is ready to operate flights on the Novosibirsk-Dubai route. But at the moment the frequency allocation procedure is not defined and is not known to the carrier. If the limit on the number of flights is expanded, the company will not compete in this direction with Aeroflot, which carries passengers from Moscow.

At the time of publication, the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Air Transport Agency and the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus did not answer Izvestia’s questions.

Test flights

Oleg Panteleev, executive director of the AviaPort agency, says that the gradual resumption of flights is a positive signal for the industry: there is a chance that by the start of the high season in the UAE and the Maldives (from the beginning of November) the service will be fully resumed.

– In general, no significant passenger traffic on the routes is expected in the near future. It is associated with the high tourist season, which has not yet arrived for these countries, the expert added.

PCT Vice President Yuri Barzykin believes that due to the limitation of the number of flights in the coming weeks, a significant tourist flow to Egypt, the UAE and the Maldives should not be expected. This is only the first stage of the resumption of flights, at which the algorithm for working in a pandemic will be tested.