The Ministry of Defense has decided to re-equip formations of the 8th Combined Arms Army with Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems, sources in the military department told Izvestia.

The new equipment is already entering the army formations – the artillery regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division of the Idritsko-Berlin Order of Kutuzov was the first to receive it. In the future, other artillery units and subunits that are part of the association will also receive a reactive system.

The 8th Army is considered the most important element in ensuring the security of Russia in the southwestern strategic direction – it protects the Rostov region, the Caucasus and the Crimea.

“Tornado-G” – robotic MLRS. Having received the coordinates of the target, the control complex of the system in real time independently performs all the calculations necessary for firing, deploys the launcher and, at the command of the commander, delivers a fire strike. At the same time, Tornado-G is capable of simultaneously hitting several targets at once. The system’s arsenal includes guided and unguided missiles, as well as unique munitions with gliding warheads.

Exercises with the use of Tornado-G in 2021 were held in all military districts. In particular, in December, the crews of multiple launch rocket systems of the Southern Military District took part in firing at the Prudboy training ground. During the maneuvers, “Tornado-G” hit more than 200 camouflaged area and single targets at distances from three to 14 km. The fire of the installations destroyed the places of accumulation of equipment and the command posts of the mock enemy. More than 200 servicemen and about 50 units of military equipment were involved in the maneuvers.

