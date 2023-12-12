From Contrast to We Happy Few

We still don't know what to expect from the curious South of Midnight, although the dark atmospheres were well present in Compulsion Games' debut title: a platform-based adventure which however didn't convince us at the time, see Contrast's review.

It went much better with the disturbing We Happy Few, the story of three characters who live in a society based on the illusion of happiness, forcibly induced on the inhabitants of the British island that is the backdrop to the game, in an alternative 1964.