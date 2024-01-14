With some surprise, South of Midnight is available at preload through the official Xbox app, which is giving rise to theories about possible new features coming to the Compulsion Games game, which could be more near the exit than might previously have been thought.
It must be said that this type of “pre-loading”, if we can define it that way, we have often seen come with well in advance also for numerous other titles on Xbox, in particular those coming from the first party teams of Xbox Game Studios, and is not necessarily indicative of an imminent release.
In fact, it is a package of minimal size, just over 300 MB, or a sort of placeholder to then prepare for the actual download of the game. In essence, the option allows you to download a sort of widget which then starts the actual preload once the game truly becomes available on the Xbox Store, so its presence is not indicative of a near launch.
However, there are some possible clues in favor of upcoming news
What causes discussion is the fact that nothing is yet known about South of Midnight, and the proximity of the Developer Direct announced for next week only increases the theories on possible new things to come.
In short, whether a shadow drop of the game or the proximity of the release is possible does not depend on the presence of this downloadable package, so it cannot be ruled out that this is a clue to news coming for the Compulsion game. However, it is not the first time that the title has recently appeared in the rumor mill, after the classification in Australia and the release period appearing in a curriculum that would place it arriving in 2024.
Considering that this is a title of probably limited dimensions and that the Developer Direct is scheduled for next Thursday 18 January 2024, mindful of the Hi-Fi Rush surprise, it is not at all excluded that some news may arrive shortly on this fascinating adventure in third person set in the “Deep South” of the United States, between folklore, blues and legends locals. We talked about it in a dedicated special shortly after its presentation at the Xbox Games Showcase.
