With some surprise, South of Midnight is available at preload through the official Xbox app, which is giving rise to theories about possible new features coming to the Compulsion Games game, which could be more near the exit than might previously have been thought.

It must be said that this type of “pre-loading”, if we can define it that way, we have often seen come with well in advance also for numerous other titles on Xbox, in particular those coming from the first party teams of Xbox Game Studios, and is not necessarily indicative of an imminent release.

In fact, it is a package of minimal size, just over 300 MB, or a sort of placeholder to then prepare for the actual download of the game. In essence, the option allows you to download a sort of widget which then starts the actual preload once the game truly becomes available on the Xbox Store, so its presence is not indicative of a near launch.