Surprisingly, during the Xbox Showcase, it was announced a brand new title: South of Midnight. The game comes with a very original teaser trailer, animated with the stop-motion technique.

We have not had the opportunity to see the gameplay of this title set in a decidedly curious universe, inhabited by creepy-looking characters such as the mysterious guitarist featured in the trailer.

A girl asks this curious character for information about a monster he is looking for: is it our avatar?

The title does not have a release date but will be available, once released, on Xbox GamepassIn short, we are just waiting to find out more.