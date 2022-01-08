D.he police in the south of France arrested a man who turned himself in with another man’s head and penis cut off. This was announced by the gendarmerie in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region and the public prosecutor’s office on Friday, thereby confirming a report in the daily newspaper “Var Matin”. The motive is still unclear.

Accordingly, the 38-year-old man turned himself in to the police in Fréjus near the port city of Toulon on Friday morning, “after he had cut off another man’s head and penis”. He was immediately taken to police headquarters and arrested. The man was previously only known for “minor offenses”.

According to the Draguignan Public Prosecutor’s Office, the man testified that he had “committed the premeditated murder the night before in the municipality of Fréjus”. He also mentioned the name of his victim. A psychiatric report will be prepared for the 38-year-old man. On Friday evening, the investigation continued in the man’s apartment, which was the alleged crime scene.