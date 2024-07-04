South Korea’s presidential party wants the bomb. In the battle for the chairmanship of the People Power Party (PPP), the candidates are currently outdoing each other with their demands to acquire nuclear weapons.

The mayor of the capital Seoul, Oh Se-hoon, who is considered a party colleague of President Yoon Suk-yeol, said: “When I look at the fifth balloon full of garbage and feces that arrived today, I can’t help but think that we should also develop nuclear weapons.” In recent weeks, North Korea has repeatedly flown hundreds of balloons towards the south, which were attached to bags filled with paper scraps and excrement. Some of them had also fallen on Seoul.