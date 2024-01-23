DThe self-proclaimed nuclear power North Korea has fired several cruise missiles into the open sea, according to the South Korean military. The guided missiles were detected on Wednesday morning (local time) and fell into the sea between the Korean peninsula and China, the General Staff in Seoul said. Further details are still being analyzed in cooperation with the USA.

North Korea is subject to international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons and missile programs. In contrast to ballistic missiles, tests of cruise missiles are not affected by the UN ban decisions against the largely isolated country. However, such weapons can also be used to deploy nuclear warheads. Unlike ballistic missiles, guided missiles have their own permanent propulsion.

Tensions are currently growing in the region. North Korea had already significantly increased the scope of its rocket and guided missile tests in the past two years and increased its rhetoric against the governments in South Korea and the USA.

Leader Kim Jong Un has repeatedly called for increased preparations for war. The United States and South Korea, seen as main enemies by North Korea, have expanded military cooperation including joint military exercises.