South Korea’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.3% in the second quarter, compared with the same quarter of 2023, according to the Bank of Korea’s (BoK) final reading released on Wednesday, 4. The result was in line with the estimate of analysts consulted by FactSet.

In the quarterly comparison, GDP fell by 0.2%.



