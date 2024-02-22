South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul is scheduled to visit the United States next week, to hold discussions with his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, to discuss bilateral relations and North Korean threats.

South Korea's Yonhap Agency reported that the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the discussions, scheduled for next Wednesday, represent Cho's first bilateral meeting with Blinken since he took office last month.

This visit comes on the heels of Zhu's visit to Rio de Janeiro, where he will attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

Cho and Blinken are scheduled to participate in Brazil in tripartite discussions with their Japanese counterpart, Yuko Kamikawa, on Thursday. South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Lim Soo Suk said that Cho and Blinken will discuss the solid alliance between South Korea and America, and will also evaluate the agreements reached by the two sides during follow-ups to the summits of the two heads of state. He added that the two sides will discuss ways to “enhance the defense capabilities extending between South Korea and America, and strengthen the alliance in light of economic security.”