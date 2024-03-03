Yonhap: South Korea's first reconnaissance satellite captured images of Pyongyang

South Korea's first reconnaissance satellite took “good resolution” pictures of the capital of the DPRK. About this with reference to military sources reports Yonhap agency.

According to the interlocutors, satellite images show objects in the central part of Pyongyang, where the office of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is located, and the port. “Based on editing of recently transmitted satellite photos, the resolution appears to be as good as expected,” one of the sources said.

The satellite should transmit higher-resolution images in April. The spacecraft itself could begin a full reconnaissance mission in June or July 2024.

The South Korean reconnaissance satellite was launched on December 1, 2023 from Vanderberg Base in the US state of California on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Last November, North Korea's reconnaissance satellite captured images of the White House and the Pentagon.