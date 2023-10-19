The central bank of South Korea (BoK) kept basic interest rates unchanged at 3.50% per year, in a decision released this Thursday, 19th. The BoK also maintained its forecast for inflation in 2023 at 3.5%. The projection for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2023 remained at 1.4%. According to the South Korean monetary authority, the war between Israel and Hamas fuels uncertainty about the global economic outlook, which will likely keep the BoK cautious about further tightening monetary policy. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.



