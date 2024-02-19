Home page World

Cow in rice: According to South Korean researchers, this is what our food could look like in the future

Scientists in South Korea are developing a pink “meat rice”: It is said to contain more nutrients and contains gelatin.

Seoul – A rice enriched with muscle meat and fat cells from beef, with increased nutritional value: This is part of our future food, according to scientists from South Korea. They have developed a new type of pink rice in the laboratory. It should be good for people and the climate.

The pink “meat rice” is a cheap and sustainable alternative to meat, and the product also causes fewer greenhouse gases, said scientists from Yonsei University in the capital Seoul. They published the results of their research in the scientific journal “Matter”.

Pink rice has high nutritional value and is ripened in a petri dish

Rice already has a high nutritional value, said co-author Park So-hyeon on Wednesday in Seoul. “By adding bovine cells, we can increase this nutritional value even further.”

The scientists coated a grain of rice with gelatin extracted from fish so that the meat and fat cells could “lock in” and allowed this culture to mature in a Petri dish for up to eleven days. The scientists explained that the product obtained in this way contains eight percent more protein and seven percent more fat than conventional rice.

Pink rice is said to be more climate-friendly and cheaper

The production method is also more climate-friendly than animal husbandry, which requires a lot of resources and water and produces a lot of greenhouse gases. The scientists estimate the cost per kilo of “meat and rice” to be the equivalent of just under 2.10 euros; A kilo of beef, on the other hand, currently costs just under 14 euros.

