This Friday, Choi Eun-soon, mother of the first lady of South Korea and mother-in-law of President Yoon Suk-yeol, was arrested in compliance with his one-year sentence for falsifying financial documents, according to ‘EFE’.

The decision was made after the Uijeongbu appeal court rejected his appeal against the judgment of another local court issued at the end of 2021.

Choi, 76, was convicted of filing a false bank report in the process of buying land in Seongnam, south of Seoul, in 2013. The report included a fictitious deposit of 34.7 billion won (approximately $27 million), according to the aforementioned agency.

Despite his claims of innocence, the court highlighted the seriousness of his crime by upholding the conviction and ordering his arrest, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea.

The sentence comes after Choi was acquitted last December in a separate case in which he was accused of taking advantage of national health insurance by operating a medical center for the elderly.

The South Korean presidential family has been at the center of several controversies in recent years. First lady Kim Keon-hee has faced multiple investigations for alleged tax evasion, taking bribes during her tenure at an art foundation, and alleged manipulation of financial assets.

In addition, the first lady’s brother, Kim Mo, has been under investigation since last May for alleged document falsification and accounting fraud in connection with an urban development project introduced in 2016.

​*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on an EFE article, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.