The president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeolhas asked this Saturday for “sincere apologies for the anxiety and inconvenience” following the controversy that arose with the approval of martial law on Tuesday, a measure that was later revoked by the country’s Parliament.

“The declaration of martial law was born out of desperation as president,” said the president, in statements reported by the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Yoon has also stressed that “there will never be a second martial law.” “I sincerely apologize for the anxiety and inconvenience to people.”

Likewise, he has made it clear that he is not going to evade "the legal and political responsibility related to martial law." "I leave it in the hands of the party to discover how to stabilize the political situation, even during my mandate," the president stated.









Yoon decreed martial law on Tuesday amid political accusations against the opposition, which ended up asserting its majority in the National Assembly to reverse the measure in a matter of hours, already at dawn.

The opposition parties have initiated procedures to initiate a political trial in Parliament, although the ruling party has clarified that it will not support it.

The opposition has 192 of the 300 seats of the chamber and only needs some support from Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP), which has 108, to reach the minimum two-thirds that its approval requires.

However, Democratic Party opposition leader Lee Jae-myung told AFP that the success of the vote is unclear given the divisions in Yoon’s party.

PPP deputies clung to their initial position of opposing the motion on Friday night, but their leader Han Dong-hoon assured this Saturday after Yoon’s speech that “an early resignation of the president is inevitable.”

Yoon announced martial law in an unexpected address to the nation in which he accused the opposition of sympathizing with North Korea after opponents – who have a majority in Parliament – pushed forward a budget measure and presented motions dismissal against several senior officials.