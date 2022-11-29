Yun urged Beijing to dissuade Pyongyang from seeking to develop banned nuclear weapons and missiles.

The South Korean president also called on China, North Korea’s closest ally, to carry out its responsibilities as a permanent member of the Security Council, and said that “failure to do so will lead to an influx of military hardware into the region.”

“What is certain is that China has the ability to influence North Korea, and China has a responsibility to participate in this process,” Yun said in his office. “It is up to Beijing to decide whether to exercise this influence for the sake of peace and stability,” Yun said in his office.

He pointed out that North Korea’s actions lead to an increase in defense spending in the countries of the region, including Japan, and the deployment of more warplanes and American ships.

He said it was in China’s interest to do “its utmost” to urge North Korea to denuclearize.

When asked what South Korea and its partners would do if North Korea conducted a new test, Yoon promised an “unprecedented response,” but gave no details.

“It would be very unwise for North Korea to conduct a seventh nuclear test,” he told Reuters.

Statements wallpapers

• In the midst of a year that witnessed a record number of missile tests, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said this week that his country intends to possess the most powerful nuclear power in the world.

• Officials from South Korea and the United States say that Pyongyang may be preparing to resume nuclear bomb tests for the first time since 2017.

• South Korea and the United States have agreed to deploy more US “strategic assets”, such as aircraft carriers and long-range bombers, to the region, but Yoon said he does not expect a change in the number of 28,500 US ground forces stationed in South Korea.

• China fought on North Korea’s side in the 1950-53 Korean War and has supported it economically and diplomatically since then, but analysts say Beijing may have limited influence, and perhaps little appetite, to rein in Pyongyang.

• China says it applies Security Council sanctions against North Korea, which voted for it, but has since called for their easing and, along with Russia, has blocked US-led attempts to impose new sanctions.