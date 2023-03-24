The South Korean president’s statement came hours after Pyongyang announced that it had tested a new submarine capable of carrying out an underwater nuclear attack.

Yoon said that North Korea is developing its nuclear weapons day by day, and is carrying out missile provocations with an unprecedented intensity, according to what was reported by the South Korean “Yonhap” agency.

“I will make sure that North Korea pays the price for the reckless provocations,” he added.

submarine capabilities

North Korea’s official news agency reported that the army deployed and tested, during exercises that lasted from Tuesday to Thursday, a new weapon system.

He said the mission of these weapons is to “cause a large-scale radioactive tsunami” by exploding under water to destroy enemy ships and ports.

It indicated that this submarine “can be deployed on any coast or port and towed by a surface ship.”

Escalation rounds