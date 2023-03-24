The South Korean president’s statement came hours after Pyongyang announced that it had tested a new submarine capable of carrying out an underwater nuclear attack.
Yoon said that North Korea is developing its nuclear weapons day by day, and is carrying out missile provocations with an unprecedented intensity, according to what was reported by the South Korean “Yonhap” agency.
“I will make sure that North Korea pays the price for the reckless provocations,” he added.
submarine capabilities
- North Korea’s official news agency reported that the army deployed and tested, during exercises that lasted from Tuesday to Thursday, a new weapon system.
- He said the mission of these weapons is to “cause a large-scale radioactive tsunami” by exploding under water to destroy enemy ships and ports.
- It indicated that this submarine “can be deployed on any coast or port and towed by a surface ship.”
Escalation rounds
- Between March 13 and 23, South Korea and the United States carried out the “Freedom Shield” maneuvers, the largest of their kind in 5 years, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two parties to confront the growing threats from North Korea.
- Before, during and after the maneuvers, Pyongyang carried out a series of missile tests, which it confirmed was aimed at deterrence.
- It was remarkable that the United States redeployed the B-1B strategic bomber during the maneuvers, although it deployed it shortly before on the Korean Peninsula.
- North Korea regards the maneuvers as rehearsals for an invasion of its territory and has repeatedly warned that it will take “crushing” measures in response.
