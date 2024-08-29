South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Thursday that security cooperation between his country, the United States and Japan will continue “because the framework is beneficial to all three countries.”
Yoon reaffirmed commitment to the trilateral cooperation established during the historic Camp David summit a year ago, and designed to enhance joint responses to regional security threats and challenges, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
