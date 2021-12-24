By Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith

SEUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in has granted a presidential pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who was in prison after being convicted of corruption, the South Korean Ministry of Justice said on Friday. Tuesday, in the midst of a disputed presidential race.

Park, 69, became the first democratically elected leader to be removed from office when the Constitutional Court respected a Parliament vote for her impeachment in 2017 after a scandal that also put the presidents of two conglomerates, including Samsung, in jail.

The former president was ousted after being found guilty of conspiring with a friend to receive tens of billions of won from large business conglomerates for the purpose of supplying the non-profit non-governmental foundations of her friend’s family.

In January, the main South Korean court upheld Park’s 20-year prison sentence, enforced on corruption charges that ended his downfall, ending the legal process for good.

Park’s attorney, Yoo Yeong-ha, said she had offered an apology for causing public concern and thanked Moon for making a difficult decision.

Moon’s office said Park’s pardon was intended to “overcome the unfortunate history of the past, bring people together and join hands for the future.”

(Reporting by Josh Smith and Hyonhee Shin)

