South Korean President Yoon Sok-yeol said he did not want to participate in fruitless summits with the DPRK. He stated this on January 2 to the newspaper “Joseon Ilbo”.

“There are no reasons to refuse, but the people are tired of the “ostentatious” summits. First, it is necessary to start a dialogue on humanitarian assistance, then, when the parties agree on the agenda to some extent, the leaders can meet and get a significant result,” the head of state said.

The day before, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile and the mass production of tactical nuclear weapons. He pointed to the need to provide “overwhelming military power” to protect sovereignty and security.

In response, the representatives of the United States, Japan and South Korea on nuclear issues condemned the DPRK’s plans to build up its nuclear potential. Representatives of the three countries warned that Pyongyang’s actions would increase its isolation and provoke a defensive response from Seoul and Washington. They also said they were leaving open the possibility of dialogue with North Korea.

On December 31, Pyongyang launched three missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan, they flew about 350 km, after which they fell into the sea. Japan, through diplomatic channels in Beijing, protested to Pyongyang in connection with the missile launches. In total, in 2022, the DPRK launched 70 ballistic missiles, which was a record for the development of these weapons by the country.

Earlier, on December 21, the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price, said that the States would consider a new nuclear explosion or a missile test in the DPRK a serious escalation of tension and a provocation.

Political scientist Yury Svetov on November 4, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that the leadership of the DPRK understands that the United States seeks to destroy the country at any cost, therefore they have created nuclear weapons capable of resisting Washington. In addition, according to the expert, Kim Jong-un’s regime has support among the population.