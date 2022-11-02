South Korean President Yoon Sok-yeol ordered to make North Korea pay for provocations

South Korean President Yoon Sok-yeol, after another rocket launch by North Korea, ordered to make the DPRK pay for its provocations, informs yonhap agency.

“The President has ordered immediate strict action to make sure that North Korea pays for its provocations,” the statement said.

The South Korean leader also urged the military to be prepared for additional high-level provocations from North Korea.

Earlier, the DPRK Foreign Ministry said that the facts indicate that the final phase of the nuclear war scenario between Pyongyang and Washington has begun. North Korean diplomats also pointed out that the US is the only country in the world whose nuclear program aims to overthrow regimes.