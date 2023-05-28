South Korean President Yoon Sok-yul is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral summits with leaders of five Pacific island nations on Sunday.

According to the South Korean presidential office, Yoon will hold talks with the President of Kiribati, Taneti Mamo, at his office at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, followed by talks with the Prime Minister of Tonga, Siausi Sovalini, and the Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Kausia Natanu, according to KBS. World” South Korean broadcaster Today. Yun will also hold two summits with Ismael Kalsakao, Prime Minister of Vanuatu, and James Marib, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.

The visiting leaders are in South Korea to take part in the first summit between South Korea and Pacific island nations, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.