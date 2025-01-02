South Korean police search Muan airport and Jeju Air office to investigate plane crash

The Police carried out a search this Thursday at the Muan International Airport, the Jeju Air office and other places in relation to the fatal accident that the airline suffered on Sunday and which claimed the lives of 179 people.

The Jeonnam provincial police have searched this airport, located in the southwest of South Korea, as well as the Jeju Aur office in the capital, and the Busan Regional Aviation Office, also located in Muan, according to authorities. The search warrant was prompted by charges of negligence, which resulted in the deaths of many people, authorities said.

On Sunday, flight 7C2216, a Boeing 737-800 of the South Korean low-cost Jeju Air, exploded after landing without the landing gear deployed and crashing into an off-runway wall at Muan airport.

The accident left 179 dead and only two survivors, which is the worst civil aviation accident ever to occur on South Korean soil and the worst of all of 2024 globally.

Data has already been extracted from one of the black boxes

The South Korean authorities announced this Thursday that they have successfully obtained all the available data from one of the black boxes, the one that records what happens in the cabin, of the plane that crashed on Sunday.

The Ministry of Territory, Infrastructure and Transport has reported in a press conference that the conversion of data from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of flight 7C2216 has been successfully completed. “The CVR contains up to two hours of recordings and we have managed to obtain the maximum amount of data,” explained the ministry’s aviation policy director, Joo Jong-wan.

The researchers will now analyze the resulting audio files and prepare a transcription. The CVR records the last two hours of conversations between crew members and warning signals in the cockpit, as well as communications with air traffic control.

The investigation team, made up of representatives of the South Korean and American authorities and the manufacturer Boeing, decided yesterday to send the other black box, the flight data recorder (FDR), to the United States to extract the information, given the difficulty of doing so in the Asian country due to the damage suffered by the device.

An accident full of unknowns

The data from the black boxes will be key in the investigation of an event still full of unknowns, starting with the possibility that it was the impact of a bird that caused the tragedy.

Minutes before touching down, the control tower issued an alert due to the proximity of birds to the aircraft, and shortly afterward the pilot activated a distress alert and proceeded to make an emergency landing without apparently activating any of the plane’s braking mechanisms. .

The Boeing ended up colliding with a cement structure that housed an Instrument Landing System (ILS) locator antenna and whose placement is being studied.