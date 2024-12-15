The South Korean Police announced this Sunday the arrest of the head of the country’s Defense Intelligence Command, General Moon Sang Hoand his predecessor, Noh Sang Wonwithin the framework of the investigation of the declaration of martial law announced by the president of the country, Yoon Suk Yeoland immediately revoked by Parliament, which this past Saturday decided to dismiss the president.

Police suspect that Moon sent forces under his command to the office of the National Electoral Commission in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, just two minutes after martial law was announced, suggesting that the contingent knew in advance about Yoon’s plan to declare martial law or had been part of the preparation for his imposition, according to sources from the official South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Police believe that Noh, the predecessor, is a close collaborator of the former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun (who attempted suicide four days ago in the cell where he was detained) and is suspected of having been involved in the preparations ordered by the president for the martial law decree.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Party, has argued that the former head of Intelligencea was in charge of writing the aforementioned decree published shortly after Yoon’s announcement, and that he had discussed with the former Defense Minister the follow-up measures after martial law was lifted.

Under emergency arrest provisions, police have 48 hours to keep the two men detained for questioning.

Yoon has no intention of giving up power. After knowing the result of the vote in Parliament – which must be endorsed by the Constitutional Court in the coming days – the president said “never give up” and has promised to continue “doing what is best for the country until the end.”

In a message to the nation, he stated that he will take “a pause.” “I’ll think about all the criticism, but also in all the support I have received, and I will continue doing the best for the country,” he stated.