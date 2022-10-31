As South Korea mourns the young lives lost Saturday night in the Halloween rush, the police investigate the causes and admit their failure to prevent this tragedy. “It was anticipated that a large number of people would gather there. But we did not expect that there could be large-scale casualties due to the concentration of so many people,” the head of the National Police Public Order Management Department, Hong Ki-hyun, acknowledged on Monday, according to the state news agency Yonhap.

In his opinion, the crowd that gathered in the Itaewon bar area, one of the most popular in Seoul, was similar to those of other Halloween parties in previous years. Although this was the first to take place after three years prohibited by the Covid-19 restrictions, the influx was quite similar or, at most, slightly higher. But that does not seem to be the cause of the crowding that formed in an alley just 3.2 meters wide and 40 meters long, where the crowd was trapped as if it were a mousetrap.

Unable to move, 154 youths suffocated to death after falling to the ground and being trampled by the crowd. Two-thirds of them, 103, were in their 20s and the majority, 98, were women, shorter and with less resilient bodies. Among the deceased there is even a high school student, between 12 and 15 years old, and five high school students, between 16 and 18 years old. In addition, the montonera left 149 injured, 33 of them seriously.

Due to the young ages of its victims, this stampede has caused a social commotion similar to that caused in 2014 by the shipwreck of the Sewol ship, in which 304 passengers perished, most of them teenagers. For this reason, criticism has been unleashed against the Police and the authorities for not having prevented a catastrophe like this in a country as developed and organized as South Korea.

“I am told that the police officers deployed on the ground did not detect a sudden increase in the mass,” explained Hong Ki-hyun, who lamented the misjudgment of his subordinates. Compared to the between 37 and 90 police officers who made up the security device before Covid, this year there were 137, but the majority focused on trafficking and petty crimes related to drugs or prostitution.

without manual



As recognized by the person in charge of public order, what happened is a fatality because the Police do not have a manual to deal with large spontaneous concentrations of people and without a clear organizer, such as the Halloween celebration in Itaewon. To celebrate it, it is estimated that its narrow streets were invaded by some 100,000 people.

Despite the incidents that had already occurred in the fateful alley, when other people fell in the middle of the crowd forming a stopper, the authorities did not foresee any special measures in that place. For this reason, the Government is going to offer compensation of 20 million won (14,100 euros) to the families of the fatal victims, as well as an aid of up to 15 million won (10,500 euros) to pay funeral expenses. For their part, the injured will receive between five and ten million won (between 3,500 and 7,000 euros).

To clarify the causes of this catastrophe, the Police have formed a team of 475 investigators who have already interviewed 44 witnesses and collected 52 recordings from security cameras spread over 42 points in Itaewon. Similarly, the agents are reviewing the videos circulating on social networks, but have not yet found any act constituting a crime.

While the police are looking for the causes of the avalanche, altars decorated with white chrysanthemums have appeared in Seoul and the rest of the country to bid farewell and pay tribute to the deceased. In rigorous black, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol made a floral offering at the altar in front of Seoul City Hall, which was later also visited by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Mayor Oh Se-hoon. While the Police investigate and examine their conscience, South Korea mourns the young dead of Halloween.