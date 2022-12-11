In South Korea, 182 out of 299 members of parliament supported the resignation of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs due to stampede

The National Assembly of South Korea, controlled by the opposition Toburo Democratic Party, took the initiative to call for the resignation of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min. About it informs Yonhap.

182 out of 183 members of parliament who took part in the vote supported the initiative to resign due to the stampede in Seoul and the unprofessional reaction of the authorities to it. It is known that one vote was declared invalid. In turn, members of the ruling Power of the People party did not take part in the voting. According to the agency, they boycotted the vote and left the hall in front of him.

In total, the National Assembly of South Korea has 299 seats, 169 of them are Democrats. To be supported, the proposal had to garner at least 150 votes. Presumably, President Yoon Seok-yeol will reject the initiative, but in this case, the Democratic Party has already promised to impeach the interior minister.

The agency clarifies that the presidential administration will most likely not support the proposal, since the president is confident that the dismissal will interfere with the investigation into the causes of the incident.

Earlier, South Korean President Yoon Sok-yeol named the perpetrators of the stampede in Itaewon, a district of Seoul, which occurred during the celebration of Halloween and claimed the lives of 156 people. In his opinion, the policemen are guilty of the incident, they did not foresee the arrival of a large number of people.

On October 29, a stampede occurred in the South Korean capital. The alley where the incident happened opened onto a wider street. The road there slopes down and narrows, so with pressure from behind, people can easily trip and fall, which happened that day.