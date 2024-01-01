You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lee Jae-myung
Instagram: @2_jaemyung
Lee Jae-myung
The police arrested the aggressor at the scene.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A O
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in front of cameras and several people during his visit to the new international airport on Gadeok Island in Busan.
A man in his 50s, wearing a blue paper crown, stabbed the leader of the Democratic Party in the neck from behind with a 30 centimeter long sharp object.
The police immediately arrested the attacker.
News in development…
A O
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#South #Korean #opposition #leader #Lee #Jaemyung #stabbed #neck #event
Leave a Reply