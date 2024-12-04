The main opposition force in South Korea, the Democratic Party (PD), and five other parties presented this Wednesday a parliamentary motion for the dismissal of President Yoon Suk-yeol, after the president saw the martial law he declared in the eve.

The six opposition formations thus began the parliamentary process that could lead to the suspension of the exercise of the power of the presidentwhose party governs in a minority, and with its figure subjected to enormous wear and tear after resorting to martial law to protect the “constitutional order” against “anti-state” activities and “pro-North Korean forces,” as he said.

Yoon launched these accusations against the PD, with a majority in the National Assembly and which had put his Government on the ropes by approving, without the support of the ruling People’s Power Party (PPP), general budgets for 2025 with multiple cuts, in addition of motions to remove attorney general and the person responsible for monitoring the accounts of public organizations.

“Yoon’s declaration of martial law is a clear violation of the Constitution. “It is a serious act of rebellion and a perfect reason for a political trial,” reads a resolution issued by the formation and collected by the state news agency. Yonhap.

The statement, which comes after an emergency meeting of Democratic Party deputies, underlines that the South Korean leader “did not meet any of the requirements” stipulated by the Constitution to declare martial law.

“The president committed an act equivalent to treason when mobilizing the Army. It is clear that he cannot remain in office even a moment longer. Therefore, we must urgently pass a motion of no confidence,” said Korean Reconstruction Party leader Hwang Un-ha.

The Constitution grants the president the power to decree martial law for “military needs” or to “maintain public security and order, but also stipulates that he must notify the Assembly of this decision.

If Parliament so requires by majority, the president must back downincludes article 77 of the Magna Carta. The deputies have voted against martial law.

The PD and other minority forces they overturned martial law of Yoon shortly after being decreed, and now they counterattack with a motion for impeachment, which was announced before the media in the National Assembly by the 192 deputies made up of the six parties.

Its promoters pointed out that They plan to vote on the proposal on Friday the 6th or Saturday the 7thwithin the period of 72 hours established by national regulations to process this type of initiatives once presented.

To approve it, the support of at least 200 of the 300 seats that make up the South Korean unicameral legislative body.

The PD and other forces They added 190 votes on the eve to revoke martial law, which would only require around a dozen more votes to suspend Yoon from his duties.

Yoon’s own People’s Power Party has criticized his decision to apply martial law – the party’s leader, Han Dong-hoon, said that It was a “wrong” measure. and promised that he would work to “stop it together with the people” – and some of his deputies actually voted in favor of revoking it.

All of this leaves a position of growing weakness to the South Korean president, who has not made any appearance or public statement since announcing in the early hours of today the lifting of martial law after the parliamentary vote.

If the impeachment motion is approvedYoon would be stripped of his duties until the Constitutional Court deliberates for a maximum period of 180 days on whether it has violated the Magna Carta.

They ask for his resignation

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the largest trade union organization in South Korea, has declared this Wednesday an indefinite general strikedemanding President Yoon’s immediate resignation.

The union has called on citizens to join the strike this Wednesday and has called them to a “massive protest” in Gwanghwamun Square, in the center of the capital, Seoul, in what he described as the beginning of a “nationwide emergency action.”

Along these lines, the organization has justified the strike as a response to Yoon’s initiative, branded as “unconstitutional and democratic”, in a press conference reported by the newspaper ‘The Korea Herald’.

“The president has revealed his undemocratic dictatorship by resorting to this unconstitutional and extreme measure,” he declared. “This marks the end of his regime. “We, along with the people of this nation, will not sit idly by,” he added.

The union has celebrated the president’s “failure” in what it has described as a “rebellion against the people.” “Citizens faced the martial law troops with nothing more than their own hands. It is time to judge,” he said, while calling for the “punishment” of “all” officials and representatives governments involved in the declaration of the controversial measure.