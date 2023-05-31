The South Korean military raised from the bottom of the Yellow Sea part, presumably, of the DPRK launch vehicle, which was supposed to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit. The agency reported yonhap May 31.

The missile was found about 200 km west of Ochhando Island.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a space launch vehicle heading south. The launch triggered an emergency evacuation warning in parts of South Korea and Japan. Air raid sirens sounded in Seoul around 6:32 am local time (00:32 Moscow time).

Yonhap reported that the booster disappeared from radar before it reached its destination. It was clarified that the armed forces of South Korea, together with the United States, are in a state of increased vigilance due to the launch, the military maintains a state of full readiness.

In turn, North Korea promised to re-launch a space satellite in the near future. The DPRK said that when launching a Chollima-1 launch vehicle into space, a problem arose at the stage of operation of the second-stage engine.

Prior to this, on May 29, the DPRK notified Japan of the launch dates for its new reconnaissance satellite. The period from May 31 to June 11 was designated.

Tests by North Korea, related to the final stage of development of a new reconnaissance satellite, were carried out in December 2022. The country’s Ministry of Defense clarified that a test apparatus was launched during the tests.