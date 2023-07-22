North Korea has fired several cruise missiles in the direction of the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula, according to the South Korean military. The guided missiles were shot down early Saturday morning, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Armed Forces General Staff in Seoul. Intelligence agencies from South Korea and the United States were investigating the shootings, it said. On Tuesday, the United States announced that it would station a nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea.

North Korea is prohibited by UN resolutions from testing ballistic missiles, which – depending on the design – can also carry nuclear warheads. Tests of cruise missiles are not subject to sanctions against Pyongyang. However, such weapons can also be used to deploy nuclear warheads.

After an unprecedented series of missile tests last year, North Korea has again tested multiple missiles and guided missiles this year. Most recently, it fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Wednesday. The communist-ruled country is largely isolated internationally.

US deploys submarine in South Korea

The deployment of a nuclear-armed US Navy submarine in South Korea was announced by White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell on Tuesday. It was the first visit by such a submarine in decades.

The last time the US sent one of its nuclear-capable submarines to South Korea was in 1981. Washington struck a deal with Seoul in April to strengthen South Korea’s nuclear shield.

Relations between North and South Korea are at an all-time low. North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un has repeatedly threatened a military escalation in the region and had announced that he would expand his own nuclear arsenal "exponentially".







Washington and Seoul have therefore been warning for months that North Korea could carry out a nuclear weapons test in the near future. It would be the first such test since 2017.

North Korea had previously condemned the stationing of the submarine capable of launching missiles with airborne weapons. This threatens to bring the situation on the Korean peninsula closer to the “threshold of a nuclear conflict”.

Since the end of the Korean War (1950-53) there has only been an armistice on the peninsula. Technically, South and North Korea are still at war. While the US supports South Korea, China is North Korea’s most important ally.