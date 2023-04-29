(Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Friday there was a need to ensure Russia’s invasion of Ukraine does not succeed, and said Seoul was considering its options on lethal aid to Kiev.

In a speech at Harvard University’s Kennedy School on the fifth day of a state visit to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea, Yoon said the Russian invasion was a violation of international law and Ukrainians’ rights.

“We must prove that such attempts will never succeed, to block further attempts in the future,” he said, according to simultaneous translations of his speech.

Asked about the possibility of South Korea providing lethal aid to Ukraine, Yoon replied:

“We are closely monitoring the situation unfolding on the battlefield in Ukraine, and will take appropriate measures to comply with international norms and international law.”

“At the moment, we are closely monitoring the situation and considering various options,” he said.

On Wednesday, Yoon met US President Joe Biden at the White House, and the United States pledged to give South Korea more information on its nuclear planning on any conflict with North Korea amid anxiety. with Pyongyang’s growing arsenal of missiles and bombs. The two also discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Yoon told Reuters in an interview last week before leaving for the United States that Seoul may extend its support to Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if it suffers a full-scale civilian attack, signaling a change in its stance for the first time. against arming Ukraine.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Patricia Zengerle and Eric Beech)