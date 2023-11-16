South Korean leader attacks ‘fake news’ and some believe he is taking it too far

SEOUL — President Yoon Suk Yeol’s allies are attacking what they see as an existential threat to South Korea. The leader of Yoon’s party has called for the death penalty in a “high treason” case. The Ministry of Culture has promised to eradicate an “organized and dirty” conspiracy to undermine the country’s democracy.

The accused is a Korean media outlet that has published articles criticizing Yoon and his government.

The president is using lawsuits, state regulators and criminal investigations to clamp down on what he calls disinformation, efforts that have largely been directed at news organizations. Since Yoon was elected last year, police and prosecutors have searched the homes and newsrooms of journalists whom his office has accused of spreading “fake news.”

Some South Koreans accuse Yoon of using the expression as justification for defamation lawsuits and to mobilize prosecutors and regulators to threaten sanctions and criminal investigations. Many are exasperated that she has adopted the phrase, a rallying cry for iron-fisted men around the world. Yoon advocates for “freedom” in speeches, but his Presidency has been characterized by an almost constant clash with the Opposition and fears of censorship and democratic regression.

His detractors, including the liberal Opposition and journalists’ associations, accuse him of suppressing freedom of expression in the name of fighting disinformation. In a survey this year, a majority of local journalists said press freedom was retreating under Yoon’s government.

“It is dangerous to let the government decide what is fake news,” said Pae Jung Kun, a journalism professor at Sookmyung Women’s University in Seoul. “It undermines the ability of the media to hold the government to account.”

Yoon’s crackdown intensified in September, when prosecutors searched the homes and offices of two reporters from Newstapa, an independent news organization, over a report he published last year. Journalists from other media outlets were also targeted and had their mobile phones and files confiscated to gather criminal defamation evidence. Government regulators fined three television and cable channels that had reproduced the Newstapa article, also accusing them of spreading “fake news.”

The article was published three days before Yoon’s election in March 2022. It described an allegation that Yoon, as prosecutor in 2011, had decided not to press charges against Cho Woo-hyung, a man involved in a banking scandal. real estate, thanks to the lobbying of a prosecutor turned lawyer. Yoon denies it.

Newstapa obtained an audio file of a conversation between one of its independent investigators and Kim Man-bae, a former journalist and key figure in the scandal, who claimed to have introduced Cho to the lawyer, who then used his influence with Yoon to get him to agree. will drop the case against Cho.

Newstapa stood by the decision to report on the audio file and accused the President of trying to silence the