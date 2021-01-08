South Korean justice condemned Japan, Friday, January 8, to compensate twelve women who had been enslaved in the brothels of the imperial army during the Second World War. The Seoul Central District Court ruled that the Japanese government should pay each of the victims or their families 100 million won (74,000 euros), reports the South Korean agency Yonhap.

This is the first civil case presented to justice in South Korea against Tokyo by those who were called in a euphemism “comfort women”, and who were in reality the sex slaves of the Japanese military. According to the majority of historians, up to 200,000 women (mainly from Korea but also from other Asian countries like China) have been forced into prostitution in Japanese military brothels. It was not until the 1990s that this painful subject really emerged in South Korea, thanks to the rise of feminist movements.

In its judgment, the court notes that Imperial Japan was responsible for the system of “comfort women”. “The complainants (…) were subjected to prolonged sexual exploitation, he asserts. This was an illegal act against humanity and the defendant has an obligation to compensate the victims for the mental harm. ”

Tokyo disputes the legality of these proceedings, considering that these disputes were settled by the 1965 treaty which allowed the resumption of bilateral diplomatic relations. The Korean ambassador to Japan was summoned by the government on Friday, while the Japanese prime minister said Seoul “should drop this lawsuit”. “The issue of comfort women” has “already been resolved, completely and definitively”, insisted Yoshihide Suga. “Our country will never accept this judgment.”

Relations between Japan and South Korea, key allies of the United States in Asia, are weighed down by old disputes inherited from the period when the peninsula was a Japanese colony (1910-1945). They have escalated since the election in 2017 of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a center-left lawyer involved in human rights issues.

Two years earlier, Seoul and Tokyo had reached an agreement “final and irreversible” under which Japan offered its “sincere apologies” and donated one billion yen (7 million euros) in compensation to a foundation to help the few South Korean “comfort women” still alive. The text had been criticized by part of the public, in particular because of the refusal of the Japanese authorities to recognize their legal responsibility. Once in power, Moon Jae-in declared the agreement void, regretting that the victims were not associated with its negotiation.