Leave the refrigerator well stocked and with several dishes prepared so that your husband only has to heat them. Control your weight by performing cleaning tasks and have small-size clothes in sight to motivate yourself not to go overboard with food.

Make sure there are enough clean shorts, shirts, and socks left until you can return from the hospital. And avoid “causing inconvenience” to your family by checking that there is toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes or soap necessary to use during your absence.

Although at first sight these tips are more typical of the manual of the good wife of the female section of the Spanish Falange, in reality they are part of a guide for pregnant women published by the South Korean authorities in January 2019.

Work of the Seoul City Government Information Center on Pregnancy and Childbirth, its presence went unnoticed until just a week ago. But once it got people’s attention, the response was instantaneous: a wave of angry criticism and the demand –with a campaign to collect signatures included– for its immediate withdrawal and an apology from the authors.

Government reverse

As a result, the general guidelines are still posted on the center page, but its most conflictive points have been eliminated. Even so, screenshots of the most controversial phrases circulate profusely on the web, including pearls such as “make instant foods like curry, black bean paste and soup, so that the husband, who is not familiar with cooking, can use them conveniently ”, or“ hang up the clothes you wore before you got married or small size clothes that you would like to wear after giving birth and watch it when you want to eat more than necessary ”. On the responsibilities of the husband, not a single word.

For experts in the field, this fiasco represents a missed opportunity to have provided valuable advice on matters such as breastfeeding or postpartum care.

For their part, the authorities of the Seoul health department they assumed their responsibility for not reviewing and monitoring the contents “in a more exhaustive way”. In addition, they assured that they will check the rest of the materials uploaded to the web and improve the training in gender equality sensitivity for municipal employees.

Criticisms from Parliament

In these times of #MeToo and rise of the feminist movement, there were also legislators who criticized the damage to the country’s image that cause episodes like these.

“It is rare that anachronistic warnings continue to be distributed about how pregnant women should care for their families,” wrote legislator Woo Sang Ho of the ruling Democratic Party on his Facebook account.

Despite its great economic weight (tenth economy in the world, third in East Asia) and cultural, a large segment of the South Korean population continues to be deeply patriarchal and macho.

Wage gap

According to a 2017 OECD report, the pay gap between men and women It is the highest of the 37 member countries (up to 40% less salary for the same job), and many women, pressured by their partners and families, stop working when they have children.

The difficulties that South Korean women face in reconciling work and family life is one of the reasons commonly cited to explain the steep drop in the fertility rate of South Korean women, one of the lowest in the world (0.92 children per woman, less than half the rate of 2.1 that is considered necessary to maintain a stable population).

This factor, added to others such as the high cost of housing, the shortage of childcare services or the delay in the age of marriage to be able to develop a career, are behind the population decline registered in the country last year, the first in its modern history.

Given that this issue is of great concern to the authorities, many wonder how those same rulers are able to screw up to the bottom with controversies like the one in this guide. “Its objective seems to be to promote singleness and not motherhood,” says the request on the web to demand its withdrawal, which in a few days added more than 22,000 names.

By Ismael Arana, Hong Kong correspondent for La Vanguardia

