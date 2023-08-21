Data from the Korean Customs Service showed, on Monday, that the value of exports amounted to $27.9 billion during the first twenty days in August, compared to $33.3 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The customs department said the country’s imports also fell 27.9 percent year on year to $31.4 billion in the 20 days, creating a trade deficit of $3.6 billion.

South Korea aims to raise the volume of its exports this year to $685 billion, which represents a slight change from last year’s achievement in facing external challenges.

In 2022, Korea’s exports rose 6.1 percent year on year to a record high of $684 billion, on the back of strong demand for chips. But it recorded a trade deficit of $47.2 billion, the first since 2008.

South Korea’s Trade Ministry said in February that it plans to spend 1.5 trillion won ($1.1 billion) to support exports and provide trade financing worth 362.5 trillion won to exporters.