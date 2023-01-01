The Ministry of Defense of South Korea has warned the North Korean authorities that in the event of an attempt to use nuclear weapons, the fall of the DPRK regime will follow. This is reported by the agency on January 1 yonhap with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Korea.

“We seriously warn that if North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, this will lead to the fall of the Kim Jong-un regime,” the South Korean military department stressed.

They called on Pyongyang to return to the path of nuclear disarmament, as this would be the “only way” to improve the living conditions of the people of the DPRK.

Seoul added that it would deter and respond to the North’s nuclear and missile threats based on its determination to “even start a war.”

In addition, Army Chief of Staff General Pak Jong-hwan visited the Special Forces Brigade of the Special Operations Command.

“Since your brigade is tasked with conducting various operations after infiltrating enemy areas in unforeseen circumstances, you must be equipped with the capabilities and position of a special combat unit, which the North will fear the most,” he is quoted as saying.

On January 1, North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan. After that, the representatives of the United States, Japan and South Korea on nuclear issues condemned the plans of the DPRK to build up its nuclear potential. Representatives of the three countries warned that Pyongyang’s actions would increase its isolation and provoke a defensive response from Seoul and Washington.

On December 31, Pyongyang launched three missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan, they flew about 350 km, after which they fell into the sea. Japan protested to Pyongyang in connection with the missile launches.

In 2022, the DPRK launched 70 ballistic missiles, which was a record for the development of these weapons by the country.