A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant this Tuesday against former President Yoon Suk-yeol, removed and suspended from office after his attempt to impose martial law on December 3, and who has refused up to three times. to be interrogated.

The decision, unprecedented in the countryis backed by the Senior Officials Corruption Investigation Office, which has indicated that a search warrant has also been authorized.

“The arrest warrant and search warrant against former President Yoon Suk-yeol, requested by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, were approved this morning», the organization reported in a statement. “No timetable has been established for the following procedures,” he added. Yoon faces charges of insurrection due to the brief imposition of martial law, a measure that led to his removal through a no-confidence motion in Parliament on December 14.

Since then, the president has been suspended waiting for the Constitutional Court to decide whether or not to validate the deputies’ decision, and he is prohibited from leaving the country.









Meanwhile, it is the first time that an order of this type has been issued against a serving president in South Korea, according to local media, while he has been the second president in the country’s history to be removed from office. after Park Geun-hye in 2017.

Furthermore, Yoon has refused to appear on the three occasions that the authorities have requested of him, which has caused an increase in tensions and demonstrations calling for his arrest.

The South Korean Parliament dismissed last Friday Han Duck-sooacting president who took over from Suk-yeol, for refusing to sign laws to open investigations against Yoon.