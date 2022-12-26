KA-1 attack aircraft crashed in South Korea while trying to intercept drones from North Korea

In South Korea, a KA-1 attack aircraft crashed while trying to intercept drones from the DPRK that entered the country’s airspace. About it informs South Korean agency Newsis.

According to the military, the attack aircraft took off from the air base in Wonju at 11:39 local time (5:39 Moscow time), but crashed. The reasons for the crash are still unknown. As explains Yonhap Agency, the plane was supposed to support the operation against North Korean drones.

The two pilots of the aircraft ejected – they were hospitalized, details of their condition were not reported.

North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border on the morning of December 26, in response, Seoul launched fighters and combat helicopters into the air. Because of this, at the request of the military, flights from the South Korean airports of Incheon and Gimpo were suspended.