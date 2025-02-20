The “North Korean soldiers are South Korean citizens according to the Constitution,” said the Foreign Ministry

02/19/2025



Updated 02/20/2025 at 02: 22h.





The authorities of South Korea have been shown on Wednesday willing to host those North Korean soldiers who are deployed in Ukrainian territory next to Russian troops in the frame North.

This was explained by the foreign ministry of the Asian country in a statement in which it has indicated that the «North Korean soldiers are South Korean citizens according to the Constitution». “Respecting the will of these individuals adheres to international law,” the text collects.

In this way, the South Korean government has addressed the latest information that suggests that numerous soldiers from North Korea would have been injured During the contest after being deployed in support of Russia in the framework of the Strategic Defense Agreement achieved during the last year between the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

Two captured North Korean soldiers

Ukrainian authorities have announced the capture of two North Korean soldiers who fought next to the Russian troops in the Russian province of Kursk, where kyiv launched a military operation last summer. The Ukrainian government has proposed to return them to North Korea in case Pyongyang lends itself to facilitating an exchange with Ukrainian military currently arrested in Russia.









For his part, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has estimated that Some 4,000 North Korean soldiers have died Or have been injured in Kursk, although the figure has not been verified.

The announcement of the South Korean government comes after a soldier indicated in an interview with the newspaper ‘Chosun Ilbo’ that It plans to ask for asylum in South Korea. Now, the ministry defends that “they should not be sent back to a place where they suffer the threat of being persecuted.”