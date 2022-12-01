By Julien Pretot

DOHA (Reuters) – South Korea will have two elements to offer when they face Portugal in their final Group H match at the World Cup – collective dedication and passion – as they hope for a miracle to qualify for the round of 16 on Friday. .

The South Koreans are third in Group H with just one point and must beat Portugal to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage for the third time in history after 2002 and 2010.

Portugal has already qualified, but still needs a point to guarantee the first place, so it may not choose a reserve team at the Cidade da Educação stadium.

The presence of the star and captain of Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, is still open after he did not train on Wednesday and stayed at the gym to do specific exercises and recovery.

The coach of South Korea, the Portuguese Paulo Bento, who coached the Portuguese national team in the past, said this Thursday that his country has “one of the greatest generations of Portuguese football”.

South Korea lost 3-2 to Ghana in their second match, having drawn 0-0 in their opener with Uruguay and are on the verge of elimination.

Bento added that it doesn’t matter if his counterpart from Portugal, Fernando Santos, will field a starting line-up.

“He can play in different ways, with different formations, he can make three or four changes in the team and they stay at the same level”, said Bento.

Bento will serve his suspension after receiving a red card in the game against Ghana, but he said he fully trusts his assistants.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot)