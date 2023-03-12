The country’s business community mentions “lack of flexibility” in the current rule of 52 hours a week; opposition speaks of lack of rest

The South Korean government is evaluating a labor reform that would allow for an increase in working hours from 52 hours a week to 69. The proposal was presented by the country’s Minister of Finance, Choo Kyung-ho, on Monday (6.Mar.2023), and has the support of the president, Yoon Suk Yeol. The information is from Yonhap Agency.

The change comes at the behest of companies that cite difficulties meeting deadlines in the 52-hour workweek. According to them, the reform would bring more flexibility and choice in working hours and rest hours, as the accumulation of overtime will result in extended vacations, which workers could plan.

Under the current rule, employers must limit overtime to 12 hours per week to ensure the total number of hours worked remains at 52 hours. The review would require companies to manage overtime not just on a weekly basis, but on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual basis.

“[O plano] will benefit workers with various working time systems, such as a 4-day workweek and a sabbatical month, while helping companies manage their workforce“, said the Minister of Labor, Lee Jeong-sik, in an interview with the press. According to the executive, if an employee works a lot of overtime in a week, he will not be able to do the same afterwards. There would also be a mandatory determination of 11 consecutive hours of rest between workloads.

A korea business federationthe main group of lobby country’s business community, welcomed the change, saying it is an important step towards labor reform that will add flexibility in responding to increased workloads.

The 2 main unions in the country, however, they said that the plan does not guarantee break times for workers and will eventually lead to longer working hours.

“Review makes it legal to work from 9 am to midnight”the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions said in a statement, adding that the plan will only benefit companies.

The Democratic Party – in opposition to Yoon Suk Yeol and responsible for the 2018 law, which guaranteed the 52h– declared that the reform could trigger a new wave of unemployment, as companies could lay off workers and demand that they remain longer working hours.

The government will submit the plan to the National Assembly for approval by July. The Democratic Party holds a majority in the House, which means it can block proposed amendments. The public will have 40 days to present their opinions on the revisions before they are sent to the election.

South Koreans already work more than the average for developed countries, with 1,915 hours a year The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) average is 1,716 hours. Long working hours are cited as the main reason South Korea’s fertility rate is the lowest in the world at 0.78, while its suicide rate is one of the highest in the world at 24.1. every 100,000 people, according to the OECD.