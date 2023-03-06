South Korea on Monday announced a plan to compensate victims of the country’s Japanese occupation. But the Asian country does so without direct involvement from Japan itself. The South Korean government is seeking to improve ties with Japan. This should ensure that the two countries can better take a joint stand against North Korea.

South Korea and Japan are important regional allies of the United States in Asia. But their ties have long been strained because of Japan’s brutal colonial rule on the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945. According to South Korea, some 780,000 Koreans were used as forced laborers during the 35-year Japanese occupation. And that figure doesn’t even include women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese soldiers.

In 2018, the Supreme Court in South Korea ordered several Japanese companies to pay compensation for the forced labor. Instead, the country now says it hopes for "voluntary contributions" from Japanese companies.

Japan welcomed South Korea’s plan, saying it would help restore “healthy” ties after years of tension. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken even called the announcement “historic.” Seoul and Tokyo are “two of the United States’ most important allies and we are inspired by the work they have done to advance their bilateral relationship,” he added.

However, the plan has met opposition from some of the victims and from South Korea’s main opposition party. He accuses the government of bowing to pressure from Japan with the plan.