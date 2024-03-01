Yonhap: South Korea wants to change the concept of unification with the DPRK

South Korea said it wants to change the concept of unification with North Korea for the first time in 30 years. The agency informs about this Yonhap.

It is reported that Seoul wanted to include in the text of the concept a provision on the possibility of unifying the Korean Peninsula “on the basis of liberal democracy” and plans to present a new document on August 15 in honor of the 30th anniversary of the current document.

“The national community-based unification plan was official for our government, but it does not take into account the philosophy of liberal democracy that we are guided by,” the South Korean presidential administration noted.

On January 16, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un proposed removing the clause on peaceful unification with South Korea from the country's constitution.