Third and definitive day for some in the Group H of World Cup 2022. The Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldowhich comes from beating Uruguaycertifying their pass to the round of 16, will seek to win and secure their pass as first group against South Koreain what will be the second duel between the two in the history of the World Cups.
South Korea
The Asian Tigers come from a painful defeat against Ghana that made it very difficult for them to reach the round of 16 in Qatar. The Koreans only need to win and even with that they do not depend on themselves to pass as second in the group. To make matters worse, his coach paulo bento He is sanctioned for the match.
Portugal
Very different is the situation of those of Fernando Santos. With the homework already done to move on to the next phase, a tie would help them secure first place. In fact, they could lose the game and continue to qualify as group leaders if Ghana do not beat the Uruguayan national team.
City: rayan
Stadium: Education City Stadium
Date: Friday, December 2
Schedule: 4:00 p.m. Spanish time, 9:00 a.m. Mexico. 12:00 p.m. Argentina and 6:00 p.m. Qatar.
Referee: unconfirmed
VAR: unconfirmed
Channel: World Goal 2 (Movistar)
Live streaming: World Goal
Channel: channel 5
Live streaming: ViX
Channel: TyC Sports and DirecTV Sports.
Live streaming: TyC Sports Play, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play
Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live streaming: fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports App and Telemundo Deportes App
Channel: DirecTV Sports, Caracol and RCN
Live streaming: not available
Injury news in South Korea
The South Koreans have all their troops to try to beat the Portuguese team.
Injury news in Portugal
The injuries begin to worry Fernando Santos. The muscle contraction of nuno mendes makes the left side join the disabled list in which they were already present Danilo Pereira Y otavio.
Portugal will scratch a point that ensures their classification as first in the group against a plugged-in South Korea that needed more, but will give everything on the pitch.
South Korea 2 – 2 Portugal
