South Korea convened for the first time on Monday joint “nuclear exercises” with the United States. The announcement follows another round of ballistic missile tests by North Korea over the weekend and a record 2022. Will inter-Korean tensions boil over?

Missile tests, over and over again. The beginning of 2023 has a slight aftertaste of 2022 on the Korean peninsula. North Korea, which has been carrying out a series of launches under its ballistic program for almost a year, carried out another short-range missile test on Sunday, January 1. The day before, Pyongyang had also closed the year with another three launches.

In addition, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed on Sunday that 2023 would be like 2022, a record year — only worse. He called for an “exponential increase” in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal this year, including the establishment of “mass production” of nuclear-tipped missiles.

North Korean drones against South Korean nuclear exercises

In his speech, the North Korean dictator also explicitly referred to South Korea as “target.” This is an important semantic choice: traditionally, the Pyongyang regime avoided this term because it needed to maintain the idea of ​​”the reunification of the two brother peoples,” says Christoph Bluth, an expert on the Korean peninsula at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom. ).

But the last few days have brought their share of new elements that show that “we are in a very worrying situation,” says Danilo delle Fave, associate researcher at the Verona International Team for the Study of Security (ITSS), an international group of experts on international security issues, he has been working on inter-Korean relations.

The first was Pyongyang’s dispatch of five drones into South Korean airspace on December 27, challenging Seoul’s air defense system. “North Korea wanted to show that it could succeed where its neighbor to the South has not yet shown that it is capable of doing the same, despite the fact that South Korea is technologically superior,” says Christoph Bluth.

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol made highly pro-war comments in an interview published Monday by the South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo. He stated that his country should “actively prepare” for a conflict, while assuring that Seoul intends to carry out “exercises [militares] joint nuclear operations with the United States.

It would be an “unprecedented step” for both South Korea and Washington, underlines Danilo delle Fave. “But this does not mean that Seoul is planning to acquire nuclear weapons in the near future,” warns Christoph Bluth.

These exercises consist of simulating a North Korean nuclear attack and preparing a response, “both conventional and nuclear,” says Danilo delle Fave. Washington would teach its Asian ally to support it in deploying and carrying out a nuclear counterattack against North Korea with US weapons from South Korean soil.

“It would be the first time that a non-NATO country [Corea del Sur tiene la condición de gran aliado no perteneciente a la OTAN] receives training to handle US nuclear weapons,” said the ITSS expert.

According to the Chosun Ilbo newspaper, Washington is “quite open” to this prospect, which the US administration has refused to officially confirm, reports Reuters. On Monday night, President Joe Biden, asked by reporters at the White House if there were ongoing talks between the United States and South Korea about joint nuclear exercises, said no.

Yoon Seok-yeol, too tough a president?

But the mere prospect of such exercises is both a provocation and a signal from Seoul to Pyongyang. It is a way of making “North Korea understand that in the event of a bombing, there could very well be a nuclear retaliation, even though South Korea does not have nuclear weapons,” says Christoph Bluth.

It is also a way of putting pressure on Kim Jong-un where it hurts the most. “One of the main fears of the Pyongyang regime is that its neighbor to the south will acquire nuclear capacity,” says Danilo delle Fave. In this case, joint exercises with the United States would allow Seoul to show some nuclear muscle while maintaining its official commitment to its non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction stance.

This announcement illustrates the highly offensive stance taken by Yoon Seok-yeol towards North Korea since he took office in May 2022. “Yoon Seok-yeol’s conservative government has completely broken with the diplomatic openness of his liberal predecessor and the current The escalation of tensions is partly the result of this much more muscular approach to relations with North Korea,” says Danilo delle Fave.

Yoon Seok-yeol has even indicated that he intends to reclassify North Korea as an “enemy” country in the national white paper on national security. A designation that he had abandoned since 2018.

Seoul’s role in deteriorating inter-Korean relations is rarely highlighted. However, it often takes two to create a crisis situation. It is true that Kim Jong-un continues to wield his missiles capable of hitting South Korea. But his South Korean counterpart is doing little to calm the warmongering tendencies of the North Korean dictator.

In fact, the North Korean leader has been in a deadlock since the 2018 summit with Donald Trump, says Christoph Bluth. John Bolton [exconsejero de Seguridad Nacional de Donald Trump, nota de la redacción] It laid down the principle that North Korea had to completely dismantle its nuclear program before it could benefit from a relaxation of sanctions, something that Pyongyang could not accept at all,” he stresses.

Faced with the intransigence of the Trump years and the priority given by the Biden administration to Russia and China, North Korea opted to “increase pressure on South Korea, hoping that Seoul would push its American ally to soften its position.” towards Pyongyang,” says Christoph Bluth.

Waiting for the incident?

But Kim Jong-un has miscalculated in his game of three-way billiards: “Yoon Seok-yeol is not reacting at all as expected, as he is instead putting pressure on Washington to become more involved militarily in the region”, analyzes the expert from the University of Bradford.

The conservative South Korean president is trying to take advantage of the North Korean threat to get more American weapons. “We are witnessing the militarization of South Korea,” concludes Christoph Bluth.

However, none of the experts interviewed by France 24 believes that this escalation of tensions could turn the Korean peninsula into the next scene of open conflict. “North Korea cannot afford to go too far, because it is economically dependent on China, which will not let it go, and knows that the United States has the means to defeat Pyongyang militarily,” summed up Danilo delle Fave.

For him, however, the two countries are playing a dangerous game. “The risk is that one unfortunate incident will cause the situation to spiral out of control,” he says. In this sense, the irruption of drones in this latent conflict only increases the risk of an accident with potentially disastrous consequences.

Even if no accident occurs, the truth is that this confrontation between a North Korea that is always ready to carry out ballistic tests and a South Korea that is increasingly intransigent on the diplomatic front runs the risk of “becoming the new normal on the peninsula.” Korean,” fears Christoph Bluth.

